India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire

KARACHI: A ceasefire has been agreed between India and Pakistan on Saturday (May 10), with both sides confirming it went into effect from 5pm local time.

Top military officials from India and Pakistan also agreed to speak again around noon on Monday.

"India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action," said Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on X.

"India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so."

Both countries have agreed to a "full-fledged" and "not partial" ceasefire, Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar told broadcaster Geo news on Saturday, adding that three dozen countries were involved in the diplomacy that secured it.

In a post on X on Saturday, Dar, who is also Pakistan's deputy prime minister, wrote: "Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity!"

Following the ceasefire agreement, Pakistan reopened its airspace on Saturday, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said.

"Pakistan's airspace has been fully reopened for all types of flights," said a PAA statement.

United States President Donald Trump earlier confirmed the "full and immediate ceasefire", amid both countries launching strikes and counter-strikes against each other's military installations.

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence," he said in a post on Truth Social.

However, an Indian government source told AFP that both India and Pakistan worked out a ceasefire bilaterally, even though Trump said it came through talks mediated by Washington.

"The stoppage of firing and military action between India and Paksitan was worked out directly between the two countries," the source told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The ceasefire announcement came on a day when fears that the countries' nuclear arsenals might come into play spiked as the Pakistan military said a top military and civil body overseeing its nuclear weapons would meet.

But Pakistan's defence minister later said no such meeting was scheduled.

At the same time, officials from both sides showed a willingness for now to take a step back following the day's exchanges, while the civilian death toll on both sides of the border mounted to 66.