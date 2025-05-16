Commentary: China’s defence industry is getting a DeepSeek moment with India-Pakistan clash

HONG KONG: In investing, narratives can matter a lot more than earnings or cash flow analysis.

Pakistan is certainly spinning a good story about China’s defence industry. Its army said it used Chinese J-10C planes to shoot down five Indian jets, including three Rafales, a MIG-29 and a Su-30. Rafales are made by France’s Dassault Aviation, while the other two were imported from Russia. India’s government has not confirmed or denied Islamabad’s claim and evidence remains inconclusive.

Nonetheless, investors got excited. It was the first real combat between modern Chinese warplanes and advanced Western jets – and surprisingly, China seems to have come out on top. On Monday (May 12), Avic Chengdu Aircraft, which made the J-10C jets, soared 20.6 per cent, while Dassault tumbled 6.2 per cent.

Some are hailing it as another DeepSeek moment for China. In late January, a little-known Hangzhou-based startup released an AI reasoning model that performed almost as well as OpenAI at a fraction of the cost, thereby propelling a bull run in Chinese tech names.

Are we witnessing a repeat, in defence this time?