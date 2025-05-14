Commentary: Boeing and COMAC will suffer from US tariff fallout, but to varying degrees

An industry source told me that Chinese airlines have no qualms in suspending deliveries: “China must resist the US or it will take us for granted in future. While we do not blame Boeing (for the tariff war), this is no longer about trade. It is about sovereignty and dignity.”

The US and China agreed to reduce tariffs for 90 days on May 12, causing Boeing’s stock to rally to its highest price seen in over a year. On May 13, China reportedly reversed the ban on Boeing deliveries.

A source close to China’s regulator confirmed this, saying the decision was “in the best interest of both sides”.

While these are positive developments, the damage done by an uncertain tariff and regulatory environment may be lasting. It will also prompt COMAC to hasten its domestic aviation manufacturing goals to completely wean itself of Western dependence.

LOUD THUNDER, SMALL RAINDROPS

Prior to the US-China tariff pause, Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg indicated the trade war was a fluid situation and that the company was planning to remarket the 50 jets that China did not plan to take.

“We have many customers who want near-term deliveries,” Mr Ortberg said, possibly alluding to Asia Pacific airlines such as Malaysia Airlines and Air India, which expressed a desire to buy those jets.

Tensions created by Mr Trump’s tariffs pose real risks not just to Boeing but to COMAC.

For one, Boeing will need to temper its market outlook for China. Even if there is a rapprochement in future, the international aviation landscape would have changed permanently.

Boeing’s stock is benefitting from the latest detente but this is a blip. In the long run the company must change its culture and, more importantly, its values.