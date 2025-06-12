Logo
Asia live

Air India crash: All 242 people on board London-bound flight believed killed
live Asia

Air India crash: All 242 people on board London-bound flight believed killed

Air India flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner bound for London Gatwick with 242 people on board, crashed in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, India.

Air India crash: All 242 people on board London-bound flight believed killed

The back of the Air India plane is seen after it crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad on Jun 12, 2025. (Photo: AFP/Central Industrial Security Force/X/Handout)

12 Jun 2025 04:51PM (Updated: 12 Jun 2025 08:47PM)
NEW DELHI: Thick plumes of smoke towered above India's Ahmedabad airport on Thursday (Jun 12) after a London-bound passenger jet with 242 people aboard crashed shortly after take-off.

There appear to be no survivors, said the police chief of Ahmedabad, where the plane went down.

Casualties on the ground include students from a medical hostel. Follow live updates:

Source: Agencies/nh

