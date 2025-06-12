live Asia
Air India crash: All 242 people on board London-bound flight believed killed
Air India flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner bound for London Gatwick with 242 people on board, crashed in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, India.
NEW DELHI: Thick plumes of smoke towered above India's Ahmedabad airport on Thursday (Jun 12) after a London-bound passenger jet with 242 people aboard crashed shortly after take-off.
There appear to be no survivors, said the police chief of Ahmedabad, where the plane went down.
Casualties on the ground include students from a medical hostel. Follow live updates: