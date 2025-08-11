Chinese vessels collide while pursuing Philippine boat in South China Sea: Manila

MANILA: A Chinese navy vessel collided with one from its coast guard while chasing a Philippine patrol boat in the South China Sea, Manila said on Monday (Aug 11), releasing dramatic video footage of the confrontation.

The incident occurred near the contested Scarborough Shoal as the Philippine coast guard escorted boats distributing aid to fishermen in the area, spokesman Commodore Jay Tarriela said in a statement.

Video released by Manila showed a China Coast Guard ship and a much larger vessel bearing the number 164 on its hull colliding with a loud crash.

"The (China Coast Guard vessel) CCG 3104, which was chasing the (Filipino coast guard vessel) BRP Suluan at high speed, performed a risky manoeuvre from the (Philippine) vessel's starboard quarter, leading to the impact with the PLA (People's Liberation Army) Navy warship," Tarriela said.

"This resulted in substantial damage to the CCG vessel's forecastle, rendering it unseaworthy," he said.

The Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.