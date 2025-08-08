China accuses Philippines of 'playing with fire' on Taiwan

BEIJING: China accused the Philippines on Friday (Aug 8) of "playing with fire" after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said the Southeast Asian nation would be drawn into any conflict between China and the United States over Taiwan.

It was responding to remarks by Marcos during a state visit to India that the Philippines' closeness to Taiwan and the large Filipino community there would make involvement necessary in such a conflict.

"'Geographical proximity' and 'large overseas populations' are not excuses for a country to interfere in the internal affairs of others," China's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"We urge the Philippines to earnestly adhere to the one-China principle ... and refrain from playing with fire on issues concerning China's core interests."

Marcos' remarks came amid heightened tension between Beijing and Manila over territorial disputes in the busy waterway of the South China Sea.

Both countries have traded accusations of aggressive manoeuvres and sovereignty violations there, prompting the US to reaffirm its commitment to defend the Philippines.

Beijing views democratically governed Taiwan as its territory, a claim Taipei rejects.