China's premier says China and Indonesia will promote 'true multilateralism'

SHANGHAI: China's Premier Li Qiang said on Saturday (May 24) that China and Indonesia will promote "true multilateralism", the official Xinhua news agency reported, as he landed in Jakarta on a two-day visit to Southeast Asia's largest economy.

China has intensified engagement with countries in the region since US President Donald Trump announced hefty import tariffs on its global trading partners earlier this year.

Some levies have since been delayed, while China and the US agreed this month to pause some of their tariffs. Jakarta, whose biggest trading partner is China, has offered the US a number of concessions in a bid to soften tariffs against Indonesia.

At a business leaders' event later on Saturday, at which Li was present, Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto said relations between Beijing and Jakarta were key for regional stability, adding that Indonesia views China as an important partner in developing industry and technology.