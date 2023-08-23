Fukushima fishermen fear backlash from consumers as nuclear plant operator prepares wastewater release

FUKUSHIMA: Fishermen in the vicinity of the doomed Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant are concerned that the release of treated wastewater from the site will make consumers shun their fish, affecting their livelihoods even before any meaningful recovery.

The operator of the damaged nuclear power plant, Tepco, announced on Tuesday (Aug 22) that it would start releasing treated wastewater into the sea from Aug 24 as it is running out of storage space.

The plant was damaged in 2011, after Japan was struck by a magnitude 9 earthquake – the strongest earthquake ever recorded in the country – and a subsequent tsunami.