Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Schools shut, tourists asked to leave as eastern India braces for cyclone
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Schools shut, tourists asked to leave as eastern India braces for cyclone

Schools shut, tourists asked to leave as eastern India braces for cyclone

This aerial photograph taken on Feb 29, 2024 shows houses damaged by the rising sea along Podampeta beach in Ganjam district, in India's eastern state of Odisha. (File photo: AFP/Jalees Andrabi)

22 Oct 2024 04:41PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BHUBANESHWAR, India: Schools in some parts of India's eastern state of Odisha were ordered to shut and tourists asked to vacate the popular beach city of Puri, as authorities braced for a severe cyclonic storm that is expected to hit later this week.

Cyclone Dana, currently over the Bay of Bengal, is expected to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds gusting up to 120kmh, and is likely to make landfall late on Thursday (Oct 24), the weather office said.

Schools in 14 districts will be closed from Wednesday to Friday, and fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea, a senior official from the Special Relief Commissioner's office, which oversees disaster management, told Reuters.

Tourists and pilgrims who frequent the coastal city of Puri, home to the famous Jagannath temple, have been asked to leave, officials said, while rescue teams were on standby.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Odisha was likely in the next three days, the weather office said, and the ensuing storm could damage houses, roads, crops, and power lines, causing flooding and landslides.

Odisha is prone to cyclones, but has improved disaster preparedness over time, reducing damage and casualties.

Also read:

Source: Reuters/dy

Related Topics

India cyclone weather rain

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement