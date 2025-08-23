India to suspend postal deliveries to US over tariff confusion

MUMBAI: India will temporarily suspend postal deliveries to the United States, the government said on Saturday (Aug 23), citing confusion stemming from tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

The move comes less than a week before the Trump administration's decision to strip certain low-value parcels of their duty-free treatment goes into effect.

India's communications ministry said the executive order issued last month requires transport carriers or other "qualified parties" approved by US authorities to collect and remit the tariff duties.

But "several critical processes relating to the designation of 'qualified parties' and mechanisms for duty collection and remittance remain undefined", the ministry said in a statement.

"Consequently, US-bound air carriers have expressed their inability to accept postal consignments after Aug 25, 2025, citing lack of operational and technical readiness."

As a result, India's department of posts will temporarily suspend bookings of "all types of postal articles" destined for the United States from Monday except letters, documents and gift items of up to US$100 in value.

"These exempt categories will continue to be accepted and conveyed to the USA, subject to further clarifications from CBP and USPS," the ministry said, adding that "every effort is being made to normalise services".