IN FOCUS: On Indonesia’s Natuna islands, local livelihoods and China ties hang in the balance

NATUNA, Indonesia: The water is crystal clear, blue; a picture of serenity and tranquillity. Yet for the men and women whose lives depend on Indonesia’s North Natuna Sea, genuine calm and peace is but a distant memory.

As they navigate their wooden fishing boats among islands in an area often dubbed Indonesia’s front porch, menacing encounters over the decades with foreign vessels - including larger, metal and sometimes armed ones - have been commonplace.

“They fish at the spot where I usually fish, but they tell me to go away,” said 39-year-old Dedi.

Mr Dedi, who like many of his compatriots goes by one name, has plied his trade in those waters since dropping out of junior high school 25 years ago.

He said that because of intruding competition from Vietnam, China and the Philippines, his catch has dwindled along with his earnings.

In more recent years, Mr Dedi and other fishermen have also come across coast guard boats and even warships, mostly from China.

“When I first saw a coast guard boat, I was scared,” he said. “It approached me, and someone on the boat opened a map showing dashed lines, the nine-dash line.

“He said something, but I couldn’t understand him. I opened my map and showed him this is Indonesia’s territory.”

Beijing has used the so-called nine-dash line to assert sovereignty over vast stretches of the South China Sea. And along the southern edge of the resource-rich ocean is Mr Dedi’s Natuna fishing grounds - which China also lays claim to.

Chinese coast guard vessels have been deployed to the area at least six times between January and June 2023, said the head of Natuna’s coast guard station Mukhlis, who also goes by one name.

“Every year, it’s the same because whatever we do, the Chinese vessels still insist on their nine-dash line,” he told CNA.

“So we must be present there, whether our warships or our coast guard vessels.”