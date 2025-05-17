Mismatch between skills and market demands keeping millions of young Indonesians out of work

SUKABUMI, Indonesia: Indonesian youth Icha Nur Septiani sent out more than 2,000 resumes before she finally landed a job as a customer service expert at a major ride-hailing company.

But for about eight months, all the 23-year-old got was rejection after rejection.

It was not what she expected when she graduated with an electrical engineering diploma from Bandung State Polytechnic in 2023.

“I basically just applied to every job listing, as long as I met the qualifications,” she told CNA’s Money Mind programme.

Spending three to four hours daily to browse job vacancies on her laptop became the norm for her. She set a target of making 20 to 30 applications a day through various job platforms.

“If I sent out around 15 to 20 applications in a day, I would receive around 10 to 12 rejections, either through WhatsApp, email or directly on the job platform,” she said.