Indonesian police arrest 44 people suspected of starting forest fires

JAKARTA: Indonesian authorities arrested 44 people suspected of starting some of the forest and peatland fires that are spreading health-damaging haze in the region, officials said on Wednesday (Jul 23).

Forest and peat fires are an annual problem in Indonesia that strain relations with neighbouring countries. In recent years, smoke from the fires has blanketed parts of Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and southern Thailand.

The fires are often started illegally by plantation owners or traditional farmers to clear land for planting, said Suharyanto, who heads the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, or BNPB, in a statement on Wednesday.

“The forest fires are not caused only by drought, but also by humans,” said Suharyanto, who like many Indonesians uses only a single name. “Hopefully these arrests will serve as a deterrent to the public to stop setting fires to clear land.”