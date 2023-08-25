‘We can’t continue to worry’: Japanese surfers ride waves near Fukushima nuclear plant

FUKUSHIMA: As Japan begins releasing treated radioactive water into the ocean, locals in Fukushima are bracing themselves for potential backlash.

But in the region’s eastern coastal town of Nahara, some residents are working to placate such concerns.

They hope to attract visitors back to town by demonstrating that the seawater is safe – by surfing at the Iwasawa Beach, just 20 km away from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

TOWN BRINGS BACK SURFING CONTEST

Last Sunday (Aug 20), surfers from all over the country and overseas descended upon Nahara for the Iwasawa Surfing Games, a surfing competition held for the first time since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

About 190 surfers registered for the event, double the organisers’ expectations.