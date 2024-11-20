From local ice cream parlour to global food behemoth: What’s next after Jollibee’s acquisition of Tim Ho Wan?

SINGAPORE: What do fried chicken, coffee and dim sum have in common? In the world of food business deals, a parent company – Jollibee Foods Corporation.

Early in November, the Philippines-headquartered company announced it had reached an agreement for the transfer of ownership and management of Hong Kong’s Tim Ho Wan chain.

The dim sum brand will become a subsidiary of Jollibee in January next year, chief financial officer Richard Shin said during a media roundtable on Tuesday (Nov 19).

Tim Ho Wan will be transferred from a subsidiary of Titan Fund, a private equity fund which Jollibee has held a 92 per cent participating interest in since January.

Jollibee will pay S$20.2 million (US$15 million) for the 8 per cent held by other investors, the company added in a press release.

Titan Fund also owns and operates Singapore businesses Common Man Coffee Roasters and Tiong Bahru Bakery.

And Jollibee's acquisition of Tim Ho Wan comes after its 2019 purchase of American chain The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf.

That a Philippine chain known for its crispy fried Chickenjoy meal owns those two big names may surprise some, but analysts said the November announcement was well forecasted.

“The acquisition started with 48 per cent stake of Tim Ho Wan way back on May 8, 2018, with an agreement to fully acquire in seven years,” said Professor Ben Paul Gutierrez of the University of Philippines’ business school.

He said Tim Ho Wan is attractive to Jollibee because of its Michelin-starred reputation. One of the chain’s Hong Kong restaurants was awarded one star and included in the Michelin guide.

Prof Gutierrez also noted that Jollibee already owns two fast-food chains in China, and that Tim Ho Wan would be a good addition to its Chinese food stable.

Mr Mc Reynald Banderlipe II, a lecturer at Manila-based De La Salle University’s school of economics, pointed to Tim Ho Wan’s global footprint.

Having an affordable, Michelin-starred restaurant in the portfolio will also help Jollibee better penetrate the Chinese dining market, he said.

HUMBLE BEGINNINGS

Founded in 1975, Jollibee was started by Dr Tony Tan Caktiong, together with his wife and their families.

The family business initially sold ice cream in the streets of Manila before pivoting to hot meals and taking on its current name three years later.

Nine years after becoming Jollibee Foods Corporation, the company had grown big enough to be part of the Philippines’ top 100 corporations.

In 1994, it acquired the Greenwich pizza and pasta chain in the Philippines. Ten years later, it acquired its first international brand, Yonghe King, a restaurant chain in China.

Jollibee now owns or operates thousands of stores globally across a total of 19 brands, according to its website.