Fatal Second Link crash: Singapore motorist charged in Johor with dangerous driving
If convicted, 27-year-old Muhammad Irshad Abdul Hameed could be jailed for up to 10 years and fined RM50,000 (US$11,661).
JOHOR BAHRU: A 27-year-old Singaporean man charged with causing a fatal accident in Johor last week has pleaded not guilty.
Muhammad Irshad Abdul Hameed claimed trial after the charge was read to him by the court interpreter before Magistrate Nur Fatin Mohamad Farid on Thursday (May 15).
Civil servant Irshad was accused of driving his Singapore-registered red Maserati dangerously and allegedly causing the death of a 32-year-old motorcyclist at the 0.6km mark of the expressway on May 9, local news outlet Berita Harian reported.
He was charged under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 with causing death by reckless or dangerous driving, which carries a maximum penalty of a 10-year jail term and a fine of up to RM50,000 (US$11,661).
If convicted, he could also lose his eligibility to hold or obtain a driving licence for at least five years from the date of conviction.
The New Straits Times (NST) reported that the Singaporean driver had allegedly made an illegal U-turn and crashed into the central divider at the expressway at about 6.40pm on May 9.
Iskandar Puteri police chief M Kumarasan earlier confirmed that 32-year-old A Vasanthraj was pronounced dead at the scene from severe injuries to his head and left leg, according to Free Malaysia Today (FMT).
Kumarasan added that Irshad had crashed into the barrier, ripping it out and placing his car in the way of oncoming traffic.
The motorcyclist who was travelling from the other direction was unable to avoid the barrier and was flung onto the shoulder of the road, the police chief added.
At the Johor Bahru Magistrates Court on Thursday, the prosecution was led by deputy public prosecutor Amirah Tasnim Saleh while Irshad was represented by lawyers Baharudin Baharim and Zarina Ismail Tom.
The court has set bail at RM12,000 with two Malaysian sureties and ordered Irshad to report to a nearby police station once a month as well as having his driving licence suspended.
Earlier, the prosecution had proposed a bail amount of RM20,000 and requested that he surrender his passport to the court, as well as the required monthly police station visits.
Malay Mail reported that Irshad’s lawyer Baharudin then requested a reasonable bail amount for his client, who is caring for a mother with cancer and has a younger brother still in school.
His lawyer also requested an exemption from surrendering his Singapore passport to the court as Irshad would need it to carry out his duties as a civil servant.
His other lawyer Zarina added that Irshad has no criminal record, is not a flight risk and is willing to cooperate by reporting to a police station in Johor every month.
CNA has reached out to Singapore's Public Service Division (PSD) for comment.
The court has set Jun 10 for the re-mention of the case and the submission of documents.
Dashcam footage of the accident has gone viral online, with one clip showing a motorcyclist hitting what appears to be a dislodged part of the central divider, and other motorcyclists also falling after being hit by debris.
Other clips of the aftermath of the incident show a crowd of people surrounding the Maserati. Some were seen hitting the car with helmets and later shouting at a man.
Kumarasan, the police chief, told NST that in the aftermath of the crash, several furious road users had allegedly assaulted the Maserati driver and hit him with a helmet before police arrived at the scene.