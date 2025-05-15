Fatal Second Link crash: Singapore motorist charged in Johor with dangerous driving

JOHOR BAHRU: A 27-year-old Singaporean man charged with causing a fatal accident in Johor last week has pleaded not guilty.

Muhammad Irshad Abdul Hameed claimed trial after the charge was read to him by the court interpreter before Magistrate Nur Fatin Mohamad Farid on Thursday (May 15).

Civil servant Irshad was accused of driving his Singapore-registered red Maserati dangerously and allegedly causing the death of a 32-year-old motorcyclist at the 0.6km mark of the expressway on May 9, local news outlet Berita Harian reported.

He was charged under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 with causing death by reckless or dangerous driving, which carries a maximum penalty of a 10-year jail term and a fine of up to RM50,000 (US$11,661).

If convicted, he could also lose his eligibility to hold or obtain a driving licence for at least five years from the date of conviction.

The New Straits Times (NST) reported that the Singaporean driver had allegedly made an illegal U-turn and crashed into the central divider at the expressway at about 6.40pm on May 9.

Iskandar Puteri police chief M Kumarasan earlier confirmed that 32-year-old A Vasanthraj was pronounced dead at the scene from severe injuries to his head and left leg, according to Free Malaysia Today (FMT).

Kumarasan added that Irshad had crashed into the barrier, ripping it out and placing his car in the way of oncoming traffic.