Johor police probing Singapore-registered Maserati driver, 27, for fatal accident at Second Link: Report

SINGAPORE: The driver of a Singapore-registered red Maserati is under probe by the Malaysian police for allegedly causing a fatal accident at the Second Link in Johor, local media reported on Saturday (May 10).

According to The New Straits Times (NST), the Singaporean driver, 27, had allegedly made an illegal U-turn and crashed into the central divider at about 7pm on Friday.

The impact sent shards of the metal barrier into the opposite lane and caused a four-vehicle crash at the 0.6km mark of the Second Link Expressway, NST reported.

A 26-year-old motorcyclist hit by the debris was flung onto the road shoulder, the report added. He suffered severe head and leg injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dashcam footage of the accident has gone viral online, with one clip showing a motorcyclist hitting what appears to be a dislodged part of the central divider, and other motorcyclists also falling after being hit by debris.

Other clips of the aftermath of the incident shows a crowd of people surrounding the Maserati. Some were seen hitting the car with helmets and later shouting at a man.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief Assistant Commissioner M Kumarasan told NST that in the aftermath of the crash, several furious road users had allegedly assaulted the Maserati driver and hit him with a helmet before police arrived at the scene.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving causing death, and Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt using a weapon.