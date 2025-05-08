Alleged abduction of Malaysia key graft case figure - possible fake cops, staged disappearance among latest twists

KUALA LUMPUR: The alleged abduction of a key figure in a Malaysia graft case by some people purportedly dressed in police uniform continues to grip public attention and dominate headlines in the country.

Since news of Pamela Ling Yueh’s disappearance broke on May 2 - more than 20 days after she was reported missing on Apr 9 – the case has seen various twists and turns.

These include a revelation that she was earlier arrested by Singapore’s Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau, as well as allegations made by her lawyers against Malaysia's anti-graft agency and its rebuttal.

Adding to the drama, Malaysian police said on Thursday (May 8) that they believe she is still alive and are probing a number of avenues, including cloned number plates used in vehicles linked to the alleged abduction, potential police officer impersonators and the possibility of a staged disappearance.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"I am confident that she is still here (alive)," said Kuala Lumpur police chief Rusdi Mohd Isa at a press conference on Thursday.

He added that she has not left Malaysia based on her immigration records.

Ling, 42, is a Malaysian national and estranged wife of a prominent Sarawakian businessman, allegedly involved in a money-laundering case that has been under the investigation of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) since May last year.

Both Ling and her husband, Hah Tiing Siu or also known as Thomas Hah are being probed under the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities 2001 (AMLA), according to The Edge.

One of Ling’s lawyers had revealed on Wednesday that her client had filed a judicial review just two days before her disappearance, alleging that the anti-graft agency had misused its powers to “exert pressure on her”.

The anti-graft agency has slammed the allegations and urged the public to end speculation over her whereabouts.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian government is leaving the investigation into the alleged abduction to the police, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said on Wednesday.

The alarm was raised on Apr 9, when Ling did not appear at the commission headquarters in Putrajaya for her ninth attendance to provide further statements on the corruption case.

According to her brother and lawyer, the e-hailing car that Ling was travelling in that day was intercepted by three unidentified vehicles and she was instructed to get into one of them.

Two other vehicles were also used to block traffic during the incident, according to Kuala Lumpur police chief Rusdi.

He added that these vehicles were using cloned license plates, which were linked to vehicles that were already registered, according to the New Straits Times.

“Pamela has not been seen or heard from since that afternoon. It has now been more than 20 days since her disappearance,” her younger brother, Simon Ling, said in a statement on May 2, as quoted by Free Malaysia Today (FMT).