Port Klang boat capsize: Bodies of missing couple found, teen survivor recounts horror

KLANG: The bodies of a missing couple from the tragic boat capsize in the waters off Port Klang, Selangor, were found on Sunday (Jun 8) morning as the sole survivor recounted the harrowing moments leading up to the incident.

“The incident happened very fast,” 17-year-old Alvin Chang Yan Qin told the media on Saturday, a day after he was rescued.

According to Lieutenant Mohd Syafiq Sazali of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), patrol teams found the two missing bodies at around 7.45am on Sunday as search and rescue operations resumed, reported local news outlet the New Straits Times (NST).

“Both bodies were found floating, approximately 200m apart,” Syafiq told reporters after the victims’ bodies were brought ashore at the Selangor MMEA Jetty.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

They are the parents of a three-year-old boy who was earlier found dead along with two other Malaysians after the boat capsized on Friday afternoon.

Chang, the only survivor among the six, said that the tragedy happened when the boat made a U-turn about 30 minutes after departing from the Royal Selangor Yacht Club dock.

“The incident happened very quickly when the relatively fast-moving boat suddenly overturned and in less than 10 seconds, water had entered all compartments of the boat,” Chang said at the Selangor maritime agency office on Saturday, as quoted by Free Malaysia Today (FMT).

Selangor maritime director Abdul Muhaimin Muhammad Salleh earlier said that the boat was believed to have lost control before capsizing about 0.3 nautical miles west of Tanjung Harapan.

“The situation inside the boat became chaotic, but I saved myself by trying to swim before managing to sit on top of the overturned boat,” Chang added.

The teen told the media that he could only scream for help after realising he could no longer see the other passengers. About five minutes of holding on to the boat, fishermen in another boat rescued him, before calling the authorities for assistance.