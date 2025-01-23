Malaysian doctor found dead at home in Sabah was not bullied; work stress a ‘major factor’: Probe

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian doctor found dead in her rental home in Sabah last year was not bullied or mistreated at her workplace but had faced extreme pressure, a probe into her death found.

Following an independent taskforce’s report on the death of pathologist Tay Tien Yaa, Malaysia’s Health Ministry vowed on Wednesday (Jan 22) to take immediate action to address work stress at the department where she worked.

At a press conference on the taskforce’s report, Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad called work pressure the “main highlight” of the findings.

“I will take special action to address the issue of limited resources, which was a major factor contributing to the stress and pressure Dr Tay experienced. I will take steps to improve the situation and alleviate the pressure experienced by the Pathology Department,” he said, as reported by the New Straits Times.

Tay, 30, headed the Chemical Pathology Unit at Hospital Lahad Datu and was found dead on Aug 29 last year. According to family members, she had started working at the hospital in February last year and a senior colleague had allegedly “mistreated (and) oppressed” her.

On Oct 17, Dzulkefly pledged full transparency on the case and an independent task force was given a three-month mandate to examine allegations that workplace bullying contributed to her suspected suicide.

At Wednesday’s press conference, taskforce chairman Borhan Dollah said: “Based on our investigation, no conflict arose between her and the department head. They worked professionally. This can be proven from interviews with their colleagues and subordinates.”