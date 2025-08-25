Myanmar junta says historic railway bridge 'bombed, destroyed'

Myanmar's ruling military junta said on Sunday (Aug 24) a colonial-era bridge that was once the world's highest railway trestle had been "bombed and destroyed" by anti-coup armed groups.

A civil war has consumed Myanmar since a 2021 coup deposed the civilian government, with the military battling a myriad of pro-democracy guerrillas and ethnic armed organisations.

Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said in a video statement to media that the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and People's Defence Forces had "bombed and destroyed" Gokteik bridge.

Another statement by the junta said the bridge had been "exploded with mines".

Standing 102 metres above a gorge, the Gokteik Viaduct is the highest bridge in Myanmar and was the tallest railway trestle in the world when it opened in 1901 during the British colonial era.

Videos and photos on social media showed the bridge partly collapsed and damaged. The bridge connects Mandalay to northern Shan State by rail and draws a number of tourists.