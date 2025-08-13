Myanmar junta committing 'systematic' torture: UN report

YANGON: UN investigators say they have recorded "systematic" torture in Myanmar's military-run detention facilities including beatings, electric shocks and gang rape.

Myanmar has been consumed by civil war since the military deposed the civilian government in a 2021 coup, with troops fighting an array of pro-democracy guerrillas and ethnic armed groups.

The fighting has been accompanied by a crackdown which has seen nearly 30,000 people arrested, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners monitor group.

A report by the UN's Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar (IIMM) said it had identified "serious abuses during interrogations and in detention facilities".