Nepal police open fire, killing 17 protesting social media ban

KATHMANDU: Nepal police on Monday (Sep 8) opened fire, killing at least 17 people as thousands of young protesters took to the streets of Kathmandu demanding the government lift a social media ban and tackle corruption.

Several social media sites, including Facebook, YouTube and X, have been inaccessible in Nepal since Friday after the government blocked 26 unregistered platforms, leaving users angry and confused.

Police used rubber bullets, tear gas, water cannon and batons when the demonstrators pushed through barbed wire and tried to storm into a restricted area near parliament.

"Seventeen people have died," Shekhar Khanal, spokesman for the Kathmandu valley police, told AFP.

Khanal said more than 400 people were injured, including over 100 police.

"I had been there for a peaceful protest, but the government used force," said Iman Magar, 20, who was hit in his right arm.

"It was not a rubber bullet but a metallic one, and it took away a part of my hand. The doctor says I need to undergo an operation."

Sirens rang through the city as the injured were taken to hospitals.