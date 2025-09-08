Nepali police fire tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters outside parliament

KATHMANDU: Nepali police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds of young people who tried to break into parliament during a protest on Monday (Sep 8) against a social media shutdown and alleged government corruption, authorities and witnesses said.

Nepal blocked access to several social media platforms, including Facebook, last week after they failed to register with authorities in a crackdown on misuse.

The government said social media users with fake IDs have been spreading hate speech and fake news and committing fraud and other crimes via some platforms.

Authorities imposed a curfew around the parliament building after thousands of protesters tried to enter the legislature by breaking a police barricade.

"We have imposed a curfew which will remain in force until 10pm local time to bring the situation under control after protesters began to turn violent," Muktiram Rijal, a spokesperson for the Kathmandu district office, told Reuters.