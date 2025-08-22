Commentary: Online spaces should be built with children, not for them

SINGAPORE: At this year’s National Day Rally, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong highlighted the growing concern of excessive screen time for children.

Mr Wong emphasised the need to strike a balance between protecting youth and empowering them to leverage technology, noting that Singapore is observing the experience of countries that have restricted children’s access to social media platforms.

Australia’s recent decision to block YouTube for users aged 16 years and younger has reignited debate over age-based social media bans.

Exempted originally because of its educational value, the platform will now be grouped with TikTok, Instagram and other platforms that, according to the Australian government, need tighter controls to keep children safe.

What prompted the reversal? A survey by Australia’s internet regulator, in which four in 10 children reported seeing harmful content on YouTube.