Commentary: Raising kids screen-free cannot be done by parents alone

SINGAPORE: Australia’s move to ban social media for children under 16 has reignited debate on screen time and kids’ digital exposure. The Singapore government is in talks with Australia to study the effectiveness of such age restrictions, said Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Rahayu Mahzam in Parliament on Tuesday (Jan 7).

On the surface, the ban sounds like a good idea, as it protects children from cyberbullying and harmful content. But are we missing the forest for the trees?

Children are not just scrolling through social media; they’re immersed in gaming, streaming and a range of other digital distractions. We can’t just cut them off from the digital world - they’ll find ways back in, often more covertly.

A ban may seem like a quick fix, but it doesn’t teach kids how to navigate the digital world responsibly.

For me, this issue hits close to home. A few years ago, my family decided to raise our kids with minimal screen exposure. Like many parents, we used phones to soothe our firstborn’s toddler meltdowns. But the more screen time we allowed, the longer and more intense her tantrums became.

In contrast, our second child, who had minimal screen exposure, has a better attention span and can focus on activities like jigsaw puzzles for 30 minutes without getting distracted.