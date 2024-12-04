Commentary: Parents, encourage your children to learn chess – but be clear about its benefits
Amid the hype of the World Chess Championship in Singapore, is it a good idea to start learning chess? Hsu Li Yang of the Singapore Chess Federation has an admittedly biased perspective.
SINGAPORE: Throw out old stereotypes of a game only for nerds or retirees, chess is now firmly mainstream.
The 2024 World Chess Championship in Singapore, still ongoing at the time of writing, is livestreamed to millions. The showdown between world champion Ding Liren and 18-year-old challenger Gukesh Dommaraju receives global media coverage. Recent Nobel Laureate Demis Hassabis – a former child chess prodigy himself – was in town to open their first game.
Charismatic top players such as Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura – the current World Number 1 and 3 – do not fit the conventional image of chess grandmasters. Chess influencers stream games and analyses, making chess dynamic and entertaining even for casual viewers.
Technology – from internet chess platforms to social media – has made it easy for people to learn, play and connect online. The surge of popularity can also be attributed to the chance convergence of factors, like the COVID-19 pandemic – during which lockdowns and movement restrictions drove more people to play chess – and the 2020 Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit.
The rising global tide has not left Singapore behind. Grassroots chess events have proliferated, with initiatives such as the Aliwal Chess Club gaining attention even on mainstream media.
Participation among young children and youth has similarly surged, with year-on-year increments in enrolment for chess courses and tournaments organised by the Singapore Chess Federation and private operators.
PARENTS MAY HOPE FOR COGNITIVE BENEFITS
Some parents may be wondering if this might be a good time to sign their children up to learn chess. Many who do believe that it can shape young minds in profound and positive ways, or hope it can enhance academic performance.
It is easy to understand why. After all, a game of chess is fundamentally about strategic thinking and problem-solving.
Players plan multiple moves ahead and anticipate consequences. A typical three- to four-hour game requires concentration and patience, increasingly rare qualities in our digital world of instant gratification and short attention spans.
At higher levels of competition, preparation involves knowing and adapting to one’s opponents, taking into account their style of play, strengths and weaknesses, and their possible preparation against oneself. These skills should transcend the chessboard.
RESEARCH DOESN’T BACK UP OUR BELIEFS
However, a sense of healthy scepticism with regards to these seemingly logical beliefs is important. Just as in chess, one should assess positions objectively and analyse even “obvious” moves and captures.
Surprisingly, there are only a handful of rigorous and well-designed research studies on the effects of chess on children. And they suggest no effect when it came to attention, focus or creativity.
The most important study was on primary school children in Bangladesh in 2016, conducted by Monash University researchers, led by Associate Professor Lee Wang Sheng, my former Raffles Institution chess teammate and one of the top players of Asia in his youth. The primary positive effect was that the children who learned assessed risks better and were less risk-averse than those who did not.
The Monash University study and another large-scale trial conducted on over 4,000 children in England also found no significant evidence that learning chess enhances mathematical abilities, reading nor science.
In adults, playing chess (and other games such as mahjong and weiqi) is associated with better cognitive health, reducing the risk of dementia as well as slowing cognitive decline. However, most of the published research studies are small and not designed to demonstrate a causal relationship.
CONSIDER THE EMOTIONAL AND SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT
Where chess can benefit players is in the social platform it provides for children and adults from diverse backgrounds to connect. The sport transcends age, ethnicity, language and cultural barriers, creating a meritocratic and inclusive environment.
I remember going to chess clubs as a teenager – then mainly in community centres – after school and over the weekends, playing games for fun or participating in local tournaments. Social status did not matter – one was respected for one’s skills and sportsmanship. I made many acquaintances and friends over chess, many of whom I remain in touch with or work closely with today.
Maintaining one’s composure under pressure, and coping with loss and failure – often repeatedly at a young age – are invaluable experiences for building resilience.
Such losses are “safe failures” and can teach children to view setbacks as stepping stones for growth rather than reasons to give up. Moreover, being able to objectively track one’s improvement with effort – by achieving better results in tournaments or defeating formerly formidable opponents – boosts self-confidence and a sense of accomplishment that extends beyond the game.
These emotional and social development benefits are not unique to chess, of course, but present in many other sports and interactive games.
ALL SPORTS AND GAMES HAVE POTENTIAL DRAWBACKS
But just like these other sports and games, chess is not without potential drawbacks.
The risk of children and youth becoming overly competitive or experiencing undue pressure is always present, especially if parents or coaches emphasise winning too strongly. Excessive focus and time spent on chess can also lead to reduced physical activity, a narrower range of interests, and in some cases, poorer academic performance.
I found Basic Military Training during National Service gruelling because of the lack of physical fitness. At various points in junior college and university, my results were subpar, usually after taking time off for overseas chess tournaments. My parents and some of my teachers expressed concern about my academic progress, but (perhaps) wisely chose to support and respect my passion for the sport.
It is important to ensure that chess supplements, rather than replaces, a well-rounded lifestyle that includes physical exercise, diverse social interactions and other recreational activities.
SO, SHOULD I SIGN MY CHILD UP FOR CHESS?
From my admittedly biased perspective, there is little harm and much potential benefit in introducing children to chess.
However, it is essential not to have unreasonable expectations about the cognitive or academic benefits of the game, and children should never be pressured to continue if interest wanes. If they develop a passion for the game, providing a supportive environment and offering opportunities – be it enrolling in school chess clubs or participating in local age-group events – can at the minimum enhance their skills and broaden their interests.
For some – which include my fellow chess enthusiasts and myself – it can be a transformative experience that positively shapes lives.
Professor Hsu Li Yang is the President of the Singapore Chess Federation and Vice Dean of Global Health at the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, National University of Singapore.