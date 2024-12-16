Commentary: 'Brain rot' is Oxford's Word of the Year. Why are so many of us using social media to 'do nothing'?

SINGAPORE: If you passed by a stranger on the street handing out free garbage, would you take it all home with you?

No? So why do so many of us indiscriminately consume copious amounts of “mindless” content on social media each day, allowing a constant deluge of random and trivial information to inundate our headspace and suck away our time and energy?

The usage of the term “brain rot” surged 230 per cent between 2023 and 2024, particularly among Gen Z and Gen Alpha communities on TikTok. “Brain rot” has even been named the Oxford Word of the Year for 2024, capturing concerns about “the impact of consuming excessive amounts of low-quality online content, especially on social media”, said the Oxford University Press.

Singaporeans spend an average of six hours and 49 minutes online daily, most of which are spent on their mobile phones. Of this, two hours and 14 minutes are spent on social media, according to a 2024 report by Meltwater and We Are Social.

Singaporeans, like many others around the world, are also showing an increasing preference for video-centric platforms. The average TikTok user logs in about 19 times a day, spending a cumulative 95 minutes a day on the app.

The prevalence and popularity of brain rot is a “symptom of the time we're living in”, said psychologist and Oxford University professor Andrew Przybylski.

Casper Grathwohl, president of Oxford Languages, said: “Brain rot speaks to one of the perceived dangers of virtual life, and how we are using our free time.”

But is “brain rot” content really all that social media is good for?