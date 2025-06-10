EU working on stricter online safety guidelines to better protect children

BRUSSELS: The European Union is finalising new guidelines aimed at enhancing the protection of children in digital spaces, amid an alarming rise in online child exploitation cases.

The bloc on Tuesday (Jun 10) marked the end of a month-long consultation with technology companies, academics, policymakers and other stakeholders.

The EU is set to adopt a comprehensive set of safety measures under the Digital Services Act (DSA). The proposals include age assurance measures, allowing children to block other users, and making minors’ accounts private by default.

With more than 300 million children falling victim to online sexual extortion each year, EU lawmakers have emphasised child safety as a top priority in the region.

But the proposed stricter regulations have sparked concerns that it could worsen tensions with Silicon Valley and United States President Donald Trump’s administration.

RISING THREATS

Cases of online sexual exploitation of minors have roughly tripled since 2018, according to Child Focus – a Belgian foundation that supports the prevention and investigation of missing, abducted and runaway children, as well as those who are sexually abused and exploited.

It operates a 24/7 call centre dedicated to the prevention and investigation of sexual or harmful contact online, as well as a tipline to report cases of suspicious activity or material.