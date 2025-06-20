US social media vetting for visas: What should prospective students do?
Foreign students applying for student visas to enter the United States will now need to make their social media accounts public for government review.
SINGAPORE: The United States' move to tighten social media screening for visas has left some foreign students perplexed and contemplating deleting their online accounts.
Experts meanwhile have highlighted the challenges in scrubbing digital footprints, as well as the potential chilling effect of the new requirements.
President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday (Jun 18) ordered the resumption of scheduling appointments for international student visas after nearly a month-long pause. But all applicants will now be required to make their social media accounts public for review.
In an internal state department cable dated Jun 18, US consular officers were directed to conduct "comprehensive and thorough vetting" of all student and exchange visitor applicants to identify those who "bear hostile attitudes toward our citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles".
New applicants who refuse to unlock their social media accounts and allow them to be reviewed may be rejected.
The Trump administration on May 27 first ordered its missions abroad to stop scheduling new interviews for student and exchange visitor visa applicants as it prepared to expand social media vetting of foreign students.
"HOPING THEY DON'T FIND IT"
The move has left prospective students and those renewing their visas in a state of panic, with some turning online to try and clarify the new rules.
One student wrote on social media platform Reddit that they were "not sure how to go about" the tightened vetting.
The Swedish national was in the process of renewing their F-1 visa, which allows foreigners to enter the US as a full-time student at an accredited educational institution.
The student said they had always only listed their Facebook account on the online nonimmigrant visa application form, known as DS-160; but also has accounts on Instagram and TikTok where they repost "political stuff".
While the posts have since been removed, the student wondered if the best option may be to deactivate those accounts and indicate that they only used Facebook.
Commenting on the discussion, another student said they deactivated all unused social media accounts such as those on Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter.
"I'm planning on deactivating my main Instagram account where I do repost political stuff too and it's private (I don't want to make it public), but I don't know if this is good advice," the Redditor wrote.
Both students were also unclear if government officials would be able to find accounts that did not have their real names.
"We don't know what tools they'll be using, it's all unclear now. I'm hoping they don't find it," one of them wrote.
WHAT SHOULD STUDENTS DO?
The US was likely looking for posts or comments that were critical of the country's policies and of President Trump in particular, as well as those that support causes the US is against such as the diversity, equity and inclusion or DEI programmes that have come under attack, said Dr Tracy Loh, senior lecturer of communication management at the Singapore Management University (SMU).
She recommended avoiding posting or commenting on such issues or deleting such posts, noting that "safe" content would those that were personal in nature such as birthday celebrations and family gatherings.
"Immigration officers will most likely randomly scroll through social media accounts to check. I doubt that they would have the time or expertise to recover deleted posts or to investigate the accounts in great detail," said Dr Loh, who teaches at the Lee Kong Chian School of Business.
But if the US government does check thoroughly, it would be unlikely for anyone to hide their digital footprint entirely, said associate professor Brian Lee Chin Hin from the School of Humanities and Behavioural Sciences at the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS).
There may be screenshots or reposts by others and the US authorities may have already captured the posts that they deem questionable, said the head of the university's communication programme, adding that there are tools to check archived versions of posts.
Last-minute mass deletion may also look like an attempt to hide dubious past activities.
"One strategy is to focus on deleting the most sensitive content rather than trying to erase all posts, or making an account private all of a sudden," Assoc Prof Lee said.
He added that in his opinion, back-up mechanisms by various social media platforms and web archives would make it "unlikely" to wipe off all the posts entirely from the internet.
Both experts also cautioned against having undisclosed accounts.
"If you hide, lie or have fake accounts and get found out, such actions will most probably be held against you," said SMU's Dr Loh.
Those who do not have any form of social media presence may be required to justify why, and creating a new account or profile last minute would look too "staged", said Assoc Prof Lee.
Students who come under this group could thus also be "negatively" affected besides those who actively post their views that may be deemed problematic to the US authorities.
On the implications of the vetting process, Dr Loh said this creates a "chilling effect" and constitutes censorship.
SUSS' Assoc Prof Lee, meanwhile, called the situation "unfortunate".
"Such practice can lead to bias and discrimination. And some countries may start to adopt such online surveillance," he said.