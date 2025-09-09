At least 19 killed in Nepal protest over social media ban, corruption

KATHMANDU: At least 19 people were killed Monday (Sep 8) when police dispersed young demonstrators in Kathmandu and other parts of Nepal demanding the government lift a social media ban and tackle corruption.

Several social media sites, including Facebook, YouTube and X, have been inaccessible in Nepal since Friday after the government blocked 26 unregistered platforms, leaving users angry and confused.

Police used rubber bullets, tear gas, water cannon and batons when the demonstrators pushed through barbed wire and tried to storm into a restricted area near parliament.

"Seventeen people have died," Shekhar Khanal, spokesman for the Kathmandu valley police, told AFP. Another two people were killed in Sunsari district in eastern Nepal, local media reported.

Khanal said more than 400 people were injured, including over 100 police.

Following the violence, home minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned at a cabinet meeting in the evening, local media reported.

"I had been there for a peaceful protest, but the government used force," said Iman Magar, 20, who was hit in his right arm.

"It was not a rubber bullet but a metallic one, and it took away a part of my hand. The doctor says I need to undergo an operation."

Sirens wailed through the city as the injured were taken to hospitals.