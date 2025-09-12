Scrutiny on Thai zoo grows after lion attack

BANGKOK: A Thai zoo has temporarily closed its predator zone after lions mauled a zookeeper to death, wildlife officials said on Friday (Sep 12), as scrutiny on the park's animal treatment intensified.

Safari World, which claims on its website to be one of Asia's largest open-air zoos, is controversial for its staged shows featuring kickboxing orangutans and hula-hooping elephants.

On Wednesday, a pack of lions mauled 58-year-old longtime zookeeper Jian Rangkarassamee to death when he stepped out of his vehicle.

An autopsy found he suffered multiple deep lacerations, a broken neck and ruptured arteries.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The five lions, apparently led by a 10-year-old male named Trump, have been confined to cages for close monitoring, and the park has closed off its big cat section until repairs and improvements are completed.

The Department of National Parks' (DNP) wildlife conservation director, Chalerm Poommai, told AFP on Friday that an inspection found damaged fences, inadequate warning signs and too few CCTV cameras.

The zoo's permit, which expired in October last year, is still awaiting renewal, he added.

"The zoo needs to meet safety standards to prevent such an incident from happening again," he said, but added the lions' wildlife instinct "cannot be erased".

A Safari World representative said on Friday that other parts of the zoo remain open and are safe for visitors, but declined to comment further.