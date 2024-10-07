Three die of suspected heat stroke at air force event in India's Chennai

CHENNAI: At least three people died of suspected heat stroke in India's southern city of Chennai on Sunday (Oct 6) at an Indian Air Force show that was attended by about 1.5 million people, police officers said.

The air show to celebrate the air force's 92nd anniversary was organised at the iconic Marina Beach - among the world's longest beaches - on a day where the maximum temperature touched 35 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department.

"Two people died while attending the air show mainly due to dehydration. They fainted due to heat and then died," R Alagu, a senior police officer in Chennai's Triplicane area, told Reuters by telephone.

T Vivekanandan, another police officer in the city's Mylapore area, said a third person had died "due to heat".

Chandramohan, a software engineer who attended the event and uses only one name, said there was no water supply at the function despite the "hot and humid" weather and he saw people fainting due to lack of air circulation and dehydration.

"Worst was the exit after the event. Roads were choked ... Buses got stuck too," he said.

Ma Subramanian, state minister for medical and family welfare, said in a post on X that the government had provided medical teams, security, temporary toilets, and drinking water supply for the event.

Officials from the air force did not immediately respond to a request for comment.