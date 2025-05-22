US Army to change transgender soldiers' records to birth sex

WASHINGTON: The US Army will alter the records of transgender soldiers to show only their sex at birth, according to internal guidance seen by Reuters released on Wednesday (May 21) that details a series of steps it will take as it pushes them out of the service.

"Commanders will take immediate measures to update personnel records and administrative systems to reflect biological sex for all individuals," the 14-page memo stated.

The Army considered a person's sex to be "unchanging during a person's life," it said, echoing a February 26 Pentagon memo.

The Army document illustrates how President Donald Trump's administration intends to treat thousands of transgender troops after the Supreme Court's ruling this month cleared the way for the Pentagon to implement a ban on their service.

Reuters first reported on May 8 the Pentagon's plans to start kicking out transgender troops who do not elect to leave on their own by June 6. On May 12, it detailed plans to halt gender-affirming healthcare for transgender troops.

The Army could not immediately be reached for comment.