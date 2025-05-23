Vietnam orders messaging app Telegram to be blocked, government document shows

HANOI: Vietnam's technology ministry has instructed telecommunication service providers to block the messaging app Telegram for not cooperating in combating alleged crimes committed by its users, according to a government document reviewed by Reuters.

The document, dated May 21 and signed by the deputy head of the telecom department at the technology ministry, ordered telecommunication companies to take measures to block Telegram and report on them to the ministry by Jun 2.

The ministry asked telecommunication service providers "to deploy solutions and measures to prevent Telegram's activities in Vietnam".

The document said the ministry was acting on behalf of the country's cyber-security department after police reported that 68 per cent of the 9,600 Telegram channels and groups in the country violated the law, citing fraud, drug trafficking and "cases suspected of being related to terrorism" among the illegal activities carried out through the app.

A technology ministry official confirmed to Reuters the authenticity of the document, noting the move follows Telegram's failure to share user data with the government when asked as part of criminal investigations.

Telegram and Vietnam's technology ministry did not immediately reply to requests for comment.