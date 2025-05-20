Vietnam says second round of trade talks started in Washington

HANOI: Vietnam and the United States have started a second round of trade negotiations in Washington, the Vietnamese government said on Tuesday (May 20) as it seeks a deal to avoid a threatened 46 per cent tariff rate that could weaken its export-driven growth model.

The second round of formal talks for a bilateral trade deal began on Monday and will run until May 22, the trade ministry said in a statement. The first round of talks was held earlier this month.

"The two countries had discussions on the overall approach to resolving fundamental issues of mutual concern and accelerating the negotiation process," the ministry said.

"Vietnam and the US are also speaking about current policies as a basis for proceeding to next steps."

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Trade Minister Nguyen Hong Dien is leading the delegation, which includes representatives from sectors such as construction, agriculture and technology, as well as officials from the central bank and finance ministry.

Dien also met with his US counterpart Jamieson Greer in South Korea last week, following an APEC meeting.

The US has delayed the implementation of the 46 per cent tariff on Vietnam until July, substituting it with a 10 per cent rate. If enforced, the tariff could disrupt Vietnam's growth, given its heavy reliance on exports to the US, its largest market.

Vietnam, which is a significant regional manufacturing base for many Western companies, recorded a trade surplus of over US$123 billion with the US in 2024.

In a bid to reduce that surplus, Hanoi has implemented several measures, including curbing shipments of Chinese goods to the US via its territory and increasing its purchases of US goods.

Dien also held discussions on nuclear technology with US power company Westinghouse on Monday, the ministry said, after the government last year resumed plans to develop nuclear power plants.

Westinghouse did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of US business hours.

In a separate statement, the finance ministry said state energy firm PetroVietnam planned to buy more crude oil from Exxon Mobil, while the country's rubber and maritime corporations were both looking to establish US facilities.