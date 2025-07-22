Heavy rains expected as Tropical Storm Wipha approaches Vietnam's northern coast

HANOI: Tropical Storm Wipha was set to cross Vietnam's northern coastline on Tuesday (Jul 22) morning, with almost 350,000 soldiers on standby as the state weather agency forecast up to 50cm of rainfall that could cause flooding and mudslides.

As of 6am, Wipha was 60km off the coast of Haiphong City with wind speeds of up to 102kmh, and was moving southwest at a speed of 15kmh, according to the national weather forecast agency.

After making landfall in Hung Yen and Ninh Binh provinces, Wipha is forecast to weaken to a low-pressure event on Tuesday night, the agency said.

No casualties or damage have been reported so far.