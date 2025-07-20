Logo
Hong Kong issues highest storm warning as Typhoon Wipha approaches
Hong Kong issues highest storm warning as Typhoon Wipha approaches

Hong Kong issues highest storm warning as Typhoon Wipha approaches
A man struggles with an umbrella while walking against strong wind as Typhoon Wipha approaches Hong Kong, China on Jul 20, 2025. (Photo: Reuters/Tyrone Siu)
20 Jul 2025 11:38AM (Updated: 20 Jul 2025 11:40AM)
BEIJING: Hong Kong issued its highest storm warning on Sunday (Jul 20) as Typhoon Wipha, packing winds of more than 167km per hour, brought heavy rain and wind across the territory, forcing the cancellation of more than 200 flights.

The city's weather observatory raised its storm signal to No. 10 at 9.20am local time and said it expected it to remain at that level "for some time".

Wipha will skirt around 50km to the south of the observatory, the warning showed. Hurricane-force wind is affecting the southern part of Hong Kong, the observatory said.

Cathay Pacific Airways cancelled all of its flights arriving or departing Hong Kong airport between 5am and 6pm on Sunday. It waived ticket change fees and made arrangements for customers to re-book.

Most public transport was suspended on Sunday, including ferries amid high sea swells.

Source: Reuters/as

