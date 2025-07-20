Tropical storm Wipha threatens southern China after battering Taiwan and the Philippines

BEIJING: A tropical storm that prompted flight and ferry cancellations in Taiwan is forecast to reach typhoon strength before hitting the southern China coast on Sunday (Jul 20).

The storm earlier crossed the Philippines, where a parked truck was crushed by a billboard-like structure toppled by high winds in Quezon City, north of Manila.

Wipha had maximum sustained winds of 101 kph and gusts up to 126 kph as it passed south of Taiwan on Saturday, the island's Central News Agency said.

More than 20 centimetres of rain was recorded in Hualien and Taitung counties on Taiwan's east coast, the news agency said. Several domestic flights were cancelled, and service on 14 ferry routes was suspended because of rough seas and strong winds.

On the other side of the Taiwan Strait, many ferries suspended service in Fujian province on China's east coast.