South Korea lashed by heavy rain, two dead and more than 1,000 evacuated

SEOUL: Two people died and more than 1,000 have been evacuated in South Korea after the country was lashed by torrential rain on Thursday (Jul 17), the safety ministry said.

As of 11am (10am, Singapore time), some parts of the South Chungcheong region, to the south of the capital Seoul, had seen more than 400mm of rain since Wednesday, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said.

The downpours resulted in record rainfall in the area, and more wet weather was forecast for Thursday night, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.