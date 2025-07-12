Extreme weather, safety lapses: Bali ferry tragedy spotlights maritime risks in Southeast Asia

JAKARTA/SINGAPORE: With storm clouds brewing and waters churning, the Tunu Pratama Jaya set sail from the eastern tip of Java on the evening of Jul 2.

Passengers, crew and port officials alike expected a rough but routine 45-minute ferry crossing from Banyuwangi to Gilimanuk Port, across the Bali Strait.

But midway through the 4.5km voyage, powerful waves struck without warning, tossing the vessel violently from side to side, according to passengers and witnesses who later spoke to local media.

“The waves were high, water was rushing in, all the vehicles (on the ferry’s car deck) were moving from side to side. Then a wave hit and killed the engine. Within three minutes, the ship sank. The whole thing happened so fast,” said passenger Syamsul Hidayat in a now-viral TikTok post.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The ferry sank so quickly that many of the 65 people on board had no time to put on life jackets or board inflatable life rafts. Even those who did, like Syamsul, found themselves drifting in the Bali Strait for at least five hours, battered by relentless waves, before they were finally rescued.

As of Thursday (Jul 10) evening, 15 bodies had been recovered from the frigid waters. Officials have warned that the death toll could climb, with 20 still missing as search and rescue operations continue.