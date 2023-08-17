The Singapore Tourism Awards recognises individuals and organisations that create exceptional experiences for all.

Following the forest therapy session, where individuals take in the verdant surroundings through conscious engagement of their senses, the participant emerged with a newfound appreciation for his regular spot. “Rather than viewing it as just another green space, he now regards it as a canopied sanctuary where he can be present and contemplate his innermost thoughts,” she shared.

Recognising and celebrating such impactful experiences, as well as excellence within the tourism industry, is the core mission of the Singapore Tourism Awards (STA). Xiu Nature Connections was honoured this year with the award for Outstanding Wellness Experience, a testament to its outstanding contribution.

Organised by the Singapore Tourism Board, the STA aims to raise the sector’s competitiveness by showcasing up to 30 awards, commending organisations and individuals who have pioneered innovative experiences or set a new benchmark for best practices.

Other recipients in this year’s honour roll include Ms Natalie Lim, a retail customer service officer at City Square Mall, who was bestowed the Customer Service Excellence (Retail) Award, while Mr George Tanasijevich, the former president, CEO and managing director of Marina Bay Sands (MBS), received the Lifetime Achievement for Outstanding Contribution to Tourism Award for his role in establishing one of Singapore’s most iconic tourist destinations.