The Singapore Tourism Awards recognises individuals and organisations that create exceptional experiences for all.

While most regard tourism as an enjoyable respite from mundane routines and work stress, it can be much more than that. In its finest form, tourism can offer experiences that expand one’s perception of the world and self, whether as a first-time explorer in Singapore or a local rediscovering the island’s charms.
Ms Youmin Yap, founder of Xiu Nature Connections and a certified forest therapy guide and trainer, recalls an encounter involving a local participant who frequented the lush surroundings of the urban wellness experience he had signed up for.
Following the forest therapy session, where individuals take in the verdant surroundings through conscious engagement of their senses, the participant emerged with a newfound appreciation for his regular spot. “Rather than viewing it as just another green space, he now regards it as a canopied sanctuary where he can be present and contemplate his innermost thoughts,” she shared.
Recognising and celebrating such impactful experiences, as well as excellence within the tourism industry, is the core mission of the Singapore Tourism Awards (STA). Xiu Nature Connections was honoured this year with the award for Outstanding Wellness Experience, a testament to its outstanding contribution.
Organised by the Singapore Tourism Board, the STA aims to raise the sector’s competitiveness by showcasing up to 30 awards, commending organisations and individuals who have pioneered innovative experiences or set a new benchmark for best practices.
Other recipients in this year’s honour roll include Ms Natalie Lim, a retail customer service officer at City Square Mall, who was bestowed the Customer Service Excellence (Retail) Award, while Mr George Tanasijevich, the former president, CEO and managing director of Marina Bay Sands (MBS), received the Lifetime Achievement for Outstanding Contribution to Tourism Award for his role in establishing one of Singapore’s most iconic tourist destinations.
MARINA BAY SANDS: TRANSFORMING SINGAPORE’S CITYSCAPE
In his younger days, Mr Tanasijevich had envisioned himself as a lawyer and businessman, navigating his career in the bustling streets of Chicago. Instead, a turn of events led him to Singapore, where he was eventually tasked with putting together Las Vegas Sands’ bid to develop an integrated resort at Marina Bay.
While working on the groundbreaking endeavour, Mr Tanasijevich developed a deep affection for the project and Singapore – he felt that he had landed the best job in the country. “I was employed by a great company in an exciting industry, surrounded by talented colleagues and lived in an amazing city,” he shared. “Together, these factors made my time in Singapore tremendously fulfilling.”
For years, MBS was a restricted-access construction site – the private domain of those working on the development, recalls Mr Tanasijevich. It’s no wonder that the opening of MBS has been etched in his memory as one of his most cherished career milestones.
“It was fascinating observing visitors’ reactions to Moshe Safdie’s architectural marvel, the awe-inspiring infinity pool atop the Sky Park where everyone wanted a selfie and the staging of world-class musicals such as The Lion King, among many other memorable experiences,” said Mr Tanasijevich.
Nearly two decades later, Mr Tanasijevich reflects that the success of MBS was never in question; the challenge, he felt, was in maximising that success.
He said: “I knew that MBS was going to exceed expectations and help elevate the perception of Singapore as a business and leisure tourism destination, thanks to STB’s comprehensive tourism strategy, Las Vegas Sands’ operational prowess and Moshe Safdie’s stunning design.”
Looking to the future, Mr Tanasijevich anticipates that the ongoing expansion of MBS will position it even more favourably to attract a greater influx of tourists to Singapore. In fact, Las Vegas Sands was so confident in the destination’s ability to drive tourism that it had already begun exploring opportunities for expansion before the doors of MBS even opened, he said.
Today, MBS stands not only as a renowned leisure and business destination but also as a distinctive landmark in the Singapore skyline, symbolising the country’s triumphant achievement in the field of tourism.
Mr Tanasijevich maintains an optimistic outlook for the industry’s future. “Guided by a trifecta of strategic, proactive and visionary approaches, I believe travellers across the globe will continue to hold Singapore in high regard as a must-visit destination,” he said.
THE ART OF SLOWING DOWN, IN THE GARDEN CITY
Finding solace in the tranquillity of nature is a lesson that Ms Yap learned during her hiking expedition to Mount Kenya in 2016. It taught her the importance of leading life at a slower tempo, and inspired her to establish Xiu Nature Connections.
Rooted in the Japanese concept of forest bathing, Xiu Nature Connections, a pioneering force in this domain, offers a dynamic forest therapy service that can be tailored to meet diverse needs. From private one-on-one sessions to curated corporate and school programmes and bespoke brand experiences, Xiu Nature Connections extends a welcome escape from the relentless pace of modern life.
“Our guides are not teachers, healers or therapists – nature is. Even a single session provides rest, relaxation and restoration,” Ms Yap elaborated.
She remembers a participant who finally processed the grief from her father’s passing during a forest therapy walk, while another initially sceptical participant was left beaming with childlike wonder at the end of his experience.
“I can still see him exploring a vast field crouched on all fours, fully absorbed and lost in time in the company of grasshoppers,” shared Ms Yap.
In 2022, Xiu Nature Connections took forest bathing indoors via a collaboration with Changi Airport Group and Jewel Changi Airport.
Acknowledging that some individuals may be unfamiliar with outdoor environments or physically unable to tolerate prolonged exposure to sun, humidity and grass, Ms Yap said the partnership brought the practice to a wider audience at the Shiseido Forest Valley in Jewel Changi Airport: “It’s a gentle, accessible way to rediscover this beloved destination at home with a fresh perspective.”
Ms Yap plans to continue collaborating with partners to create more restful, nature-inspired journeys in the little red dot. “I want tourists to experience Singapore not only as a vibrant city, bustling economic hub and lively retail paradise, but also as a green arcadia where one can find peace, connection and a greater sense of well-being.”
SERVING WITH PASSION AND SINCERITY
When a tearful elderly tourist approached the customer service counter at City Square Mall, Ms Lim was galvanised into action.
The woman – who had hearing difficulties – had lost her mobile phone and was unable to contact her travelling companions who were due to arrive in Singapore the following day. Ms Lim called the woman’s number and discovered the phone had been left behind in a restaurant in Little India. “I offered to accompany her to retrieve it, but she declined as she knew her way back,” said Ms Lim.
As it was a rainy day, Ms Lim passed an umbrella to the senior and walked her to the mall’s entrance. “I was touched when she expressed her gratitude for having the chance to witness the helpful nature of Singaporeans. It was heartening to know that I had contributed to showcasing City Square Mall and Singapore in a positive light,” she recounted.
Formerly in sales, Ms Lim joined City Square Mall as a customer service ambassador in 2012. Over the course of a decade, she has forged meaningful connections with regular customers and calmly navigated even the most challenging situations. She explained: “Frustrations are usually directed at the circumstances, so I always try to put myself in the shoes of shoppers and empathise with their predicament.”
Paying attention to the little details and being open to new ideas are essential when it comes to connecting authentically with customers. “My personal motto is to always be curious and motivated, to observe and reflect. I believe in treating every encounter as a learning experience and serving from the heart,” shared Ms Lim.
As an advocate for best practices, Ms Lim’s commitment to lifelong learning drove her to initiate an internal daily audit among her colleagues. Collaboratively, they observe one another’s service delivery, identifying touchpoints that warrant improvement.
“By sharing observations and reminders on lapses, we can improve collectively,” she said. “We also use our findings to source for courses to bridge the identified gaps. It is heartening to receive more compliments from our tenants and shoppers as a result of our efforts.”
In her experience, Ms Lim has found that excellent service leaves a lasting impression on visitors: “People recognise sincere service and they often share their positive experiences with others. Even seemingly small interactions can go a long way in promoting Singapore and upholding its reputation as a tourism hub.”