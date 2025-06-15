Amazon to invest $13 billion in Australia's data center infrastructure over five years

Amazon will invest 20 billion Australian dollars ($12.97 billion) from 2025 to 2029 to expand, operate and maintain its data center infrastructure in Australia, aiming to bolster the nation's artificial intelligence capabilities, the company said in a blog post on Saturday.

The investment is Amazon's largest global technology commitment in Australia, with funding directed toward new server capacity and support for generative AI workloads.

The company also said that it is investing in three new solar farms in Victoria and Queensland, and will commit to purchase a combined capacity of more than 170-megawatts across the three solar farms.

The move comes amid a global push by major tech companies to build out infrastructure to support rapidly growing demand for generative AI and cloud computing.

Companies like Amazon, Microsoft and Google have been ramping up data center investments to secure market share and meet AI workload requirements.

($1 = 1.5418 Australian dollars)