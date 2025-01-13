Bezos sees no threat from Musk-Trump ties in space race

WASHINGTON :Jeff Bezos in an interview with Reuters on Sunday said he does not think SpaceX CEO Elon Musk will use his close ties with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to undercut his space company Blue Origin, adding he feels "very optimistic" about the incoming administration's space agenda.

"Elon has been very clear that he's doing this for the public interest and not for his personal gain. And I take him at face value," said Bezos, founder of Blue Origin which rivals SpaceX in the space industry.