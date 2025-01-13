Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Bezos sees no threat from Musk-Trump ties in space race
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Bezos sees no threat from Musk-Trump ties in space race

Bezos sees no threat from Musk-Trump ties in space race

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 2, 2021. Paul Ellis/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

13 Jan 2025 08:49AM (Updated: 13 Jan 2025 09:13AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON :Jeff Bezos in an interview with Reuters on Sunday said he does not think SpaceX CEO Elon Musk will use his close ties with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to undercut his space company Blue Origin, adding he feels "very optimistic" about the incoming administration's space agenda.

"Elon has been very clear that he's doing this for the public interest and not for his personal gain. And I take him at face value," said Bezos, founder of Blue Origin which rivals SpaceX in the space industry.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement