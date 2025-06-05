EU a 'reliable partner' for digital cooperation amid turbulence, tech chief says

BRUSSELS :The European Union will work with international partners to boost its competitiveness and promote a rules-based global digital order, EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen said on Thursday, a move aimed at offsetting turbulent ties with the United States.

The U.S. administration has in recent months criticised the European Commission for its swathe of new rules reining in the power of Big Tech and threatened to impose tariffs in retaliation for fines levied on U.S. tech giants.

Under the proposed International Digital Strategy announced on Thursday, the 27-country bloc will collaborate with other countries for a secure and trusted digital infrastructure in energy, transport, finance and health, the European Commission said.

Other areas of cooperation include emerging technologies, digital governance that fosters social cohesion and protects democratic principles, cybersecurity and protecting children on online platforms.

"We are living through a profound digital revolution that is reshaping economies and societies worldwide. This is happening in a geopolitical landscape that is more challenging than before," Virkkunen told a press conference.

"In this environment, the EU is stepping forward as a stable and reliable partner, deeply committed to digital cooperation with our allies and partners," she said.

Virkkunen said the proposed strategy had two prongs - the first is to boost the bloc's competitiveness in key technologies like AI, quantum cybersecurity or semiconductors, and the second is to help other countries in their digital goals.

"Crucially, it reaffirms the EU's unwavering commitment to building a rules-based global digital order, rooted firmly in our fundamental values. Indeed, no country or region can lead the technological revolution alone," she said.