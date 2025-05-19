HKEX names Hui Leung Wah, Herbert as new CFO

Bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd on Monday said it has appointed Hui Leung Wah, Herbert as group chief financial officer, succeeding Vanessa Lau Bik Yun.

Hui brings over 35 years of financial management and corporate finance experience to HKEX and has most recently been a director and group financial controller at Wheelock Properties, HKEX said in a statement.

From 2016 to 2023, Hui held the position of Finance Director at MTR Corporation Limited after earlier serving as the railway operator's general manager of corporate finance.

"As the Group Chief Financial Officer, Mr Hui assumes full responsibility for the HKEX Group's financial, treasury and investor relations functions," the company said.

Vanessa, who joined the company in October 2015, will continue the role of chief operating officer of HKEX.