IMF says next Pakistan funding review expected in second half of 2025
IMF says next Pakistan funding review expected in second half of 2025

A view of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo at its headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 24, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

24 May 2025 07:21AM
The IMF expects the next funding review for Pakistan in the second half of 2025 and said it would continue discussions with Pakistan authorities towards agreeing over terms of the budget for the 2026 financial year, it said in a statement on Friday.

The IMF's priority remains anchoring inflation within the central bank's medium-term target range of 5–7 per cent, the statement said, adding that the Pakistani authorities reaffirmed their commitment to fiscal consolidation while aiming for a primary surplus of 1.6 per cent of GDP in FY2026.

Source: Reuters
