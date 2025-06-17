Malaysia PM says Shell to boost its investments in country by $2 billion

KUALA LUMPUR :Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Tuesday that Shell has committed to increasing its investments in Malaysia by 9 billion ringgit ($2.12 billion) over the next two to three years.

The boost in Shell's investments will create high-skilled job opportunities for Malaysians, Anwar said in a Facebook post following a meeting with Shell CEO Wael Sawan. He did not provide further details.

"This decision stands as a resounding vote of confidence from a world-class investor in our sound economic policies, clarity in our leadership, and promise in our future," Anwar said.

Shell did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 4.2430 ringgit)