Malaysia PM says Shell to boost its investments in country by $2 billion
Business

The logo of British multinational oil and gas company Shell is displayed during the LNG 2023 energy trade show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

17 Jun 2025 06:22PM
KUALA LUMPUR :Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Tuesday that Shell has committed to increasing its investments in Malaysia by 9 billion ringgit ($2.12 billion) over the next two to three years.

The boost in Shell's investments will create high-skilled job opportunities for Malaysians, Anwar said in a Facebook post following a meeting with Shell CEO Wael Sawan. He did not provide further details. 

"This decision stands as a resounding vote of confidence from a world-class investor in our sound economic policies, clarity in our leadership, and promise in our future," Anwar said. 

Shell did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

($1 = 4.2430 ringgit)

Source: Reuters
