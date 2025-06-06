Logo
Business

Moody's cuts Nissan corporate family rating to Ba2
FILE PHOTO: Nissan logo is seen atop of a building at Nissan Motor's Oppama plant in Yokosuka, Tokyo, Japan May 23, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

06 Jun 2025 02:21PM
TOKYO : Global ratings agency Moody's on Friday cut Nissan Motor Co Ltd's corporate family rating to Ba2 from Ba1, as the embattled Japanese automaker seeks to push through a turnaround.

The outlook remains negative, Moody's said.

"The downgrade reflects the deterioration and expectation for continuing weakness in Nissan's credit profile, most notably in its automotive free cash flow and EBIT margin," Dean Enjo, Moody's ratings vice president and senior analyst, said in a statement.

Japan's third-biggest automaker last month unveiled sweeping new cost cuts, saying it would reduce its workforce by around 15 per cent and cut production plants to 10 from 17 globally, as performance in its key markets continues to come under pressure.

Source: Reuters
