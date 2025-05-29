Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

New York Times, Amazon sign AI licensing deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

New York Times, Amazon sign AI licensing deal

New York Times, Amazon sign AI licensing deal

The Amazon.com logo and stock price information is seen on screens at the Nasdaq Market Site in New York City, New York, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

29 May 2025 09:15PM (Updated: 29 May 2025 10:05PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The New York Times said on Thursday it would license its editorial content to Amazon.com for use in the tech giant's artificial-intelligence products, marking the publisher's first licensing deal tied to generative AI.

The multi-year agreement allows Amazon access to its news articles and content from NYT Cooking and sports website The Athletic.

"This will include real-time display of summaries and short excerpts of Times content within Amazon products and services, such as Alexa, and training Amazon's proprietary foundation models," the publisher said.

NYT recorded $4.4 million in pretax litigation costs in the first quarter related to its copyright lawsuit against Microsoft and ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, which it filed in 2023.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement