New York Times, Amazon sign AI licensing deal

The New York Times said on Thursday it would license its editorial content to Amazon.com for use in the tech giant's artificial-intelligence products, marking the publisher's first licensing deal tied to generative AI.

The multi-year agreement allows Amazon access to its news articles and content from NYT Cooking and sports website The Athletic.

"This will include real-time display of summaries and short excerpts of Times content within Amazon products and services, such as Alexa, and training Amazon's proprietary foundation models," the publisher said.

NYT recorded $4.4 million in pretax litigation costs in the first quarter related to its copyright lawsuit against Microsoft and ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, which it filed in 2023.